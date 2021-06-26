Anthony Pettis Suffers Second Loss In A Row Following Split Defeat To Raush Manfio – PFL 6 Results (Highlights)

A lightweight bout between former UFC champion Anthony Pettis and Raush Manfio is taking place now (Friday, June 25, 2021) at PFL 6.

Round 1

Pettis starts off with a couple of inside leg kicks as Manfio misses a straight right. Pettis connects with a push kick. Pettis lands a counter right as Manfio looks to land. Manfio connects with a check hook. Manfio evades a spinning high kick from Pettis. Pettis looks very sharp and loose early on. Manfio dodges a spinning wheel kick. Manfio hits a right low kick but eats one from Pettis right back. Manfio catches a body kick but is unable to land any damage. Both fighters exchange body kicks. Manfio lands a leg kick as Pettis misses a spinning backfist. Pettis lands a body kick. Manfio partially lands a body kick and almost eats a counter right. He does connect with a good leg kick soon after. Manfio gets a combination as the round ends.

I give that to Pettis. 10-9.

Round 2

More of the same as both fighters look to land a huge strike. Pettis continues to connect with leg kicks. Pettis is making great use of his footwork. He starts to get aggressive as he lands a couple of strikes including a lead left hook. Manfio partially lands a body kick. Both fighters collide but it’s Pettis who is the one landing. Manfio lands a right but misses the follow-up left. Both fighters exchange big leg kicks before connecting with strikes. Manfio pushes Pettis back with a front kick to the body. Manfio lands a nice check hook. Pettis starts to land a lot more as he connects with some combos but the fight is momentarily stopped after an accidental groin strike on Pettis from Manfio. The fight resumes. Manfio is aggressive to end the round but Pettis responds the same way. Manfio needs to be way more active.

Another round for Pettis. 20-18.

Round 3

The third round begins but is paused right away as Manfio still has plenty of vaseline on his face. The fight resumes with a Pettis low kick. Both fighters pick up the pace. Manfio hits Pettis hard with a combo that drops him. However, Manfio lets him stand up. Manfio lands a body kick and starts to pour the pressure on Pettis now. Manfio lands a big knee that drops Pettis who does well to survive! Pettis is starting to bleed now. Pettis gets some separation with the action slowing down soon after. We return to leg kicks before Manfio continues to find success. Pettis starts to limp after a leg kick. Both fighters throwdown to end the round.

Big round for Manfio. I’d even score it 10-8 which would make this a draw. 28-28.

Official result: Raush Manfio defeats Anthony Pettis via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).

Check out the highlights below:

