UFC Vegas 17 Results: Michel Pereira Defeats Khaos Williams, Wins By UD (Highlights)

Up next, a wild match-up is brooming at welterweight happening from inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The unpredictable Michel Pereira (24-11-2) faces off against the aggressive Khaos Williams (10-1) in what promises to be a must-see fight.

Round 1

Both fighters come out in the orthodox stance and Williams takes the center of the cage. Nice kick for Williams but he eats a front kick and a one-two combination. Khaos Williams blitzes into a combination but Pereira gets out of the way. Nice leg kick lands for Williams but he eats a counter once again. Pereira lands a big body kick and looks to pressure Williams. Williams catches a kick and lands two big punches. Big counter right hand lands for Williams, Pereira gets back to the center of the cage and eats a body kick. Pereira lands a right hand followed by a beautiful knee to the body.

10-10

Round 2

Williams starts off with two nice leg kicks. Williams eats a right hand but lands a nice one-two combination before pushing Pereira to the fence. Big counter left hook lands for Williams, followed by two leg kicks. Pereira comes back with a right hand and a kick to the body. Leaping right hand lands for Williams, Pereira comes back with a front kick to the body. Williams blitzes forward and lands two big punches. ¨Pereira pins Williams to the fence and lands a knee to the body. Pereira jumps on Williams’ back and attempts a rear-naked choke as the round ends.

10-9 Williams

Round 3

Spinning back kick misses for Pereira. He lands a right hook but eats a leg kick from Williams. Pereira looks to be unorthodox and catch Williams by surprise but eats a right hand. Pereira lands a nice counter right hand as Williams blitzes forward. Williams lands another leg kick. Pereira lands two kicks to the body and lifts Williams off the mat before taking him down. Pereira tries to get on top but Williams gets back to his feet. Nice counter right hand lands for Williams as Pereira tries to cut the distance. Pereira fakes a right hand and takes Williams down once again. He gets on top and lands some ground and pound.

10-9 Williams

Official results: Michel Pereira defeats Khaos Williams via unanimous decision (29-28×3)

Check the highlights below:

They go the distance! Who would've thought?! 😳 Razor-thin decision coming up – how'd you see it? 📝 #UFCVegas17 pic.twitter.com/2Z0Bgu27QZ — UFC (@ufc) December 20, 2020