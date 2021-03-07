Julianna Pena Wants Amanda Nunes Fight After Holly Holm Injury Announcement

Amanda Nunes completely dominated Megan Anderson during their featherweight title fight at UFC 259. Commentators and fans across the globe wondered what could be next for “The Lioness” as she’s seemingly accomplished everything in the sport. Julianna Pena wants a crack at Nunes now that her scheduled bout against Holly Holm is injured.

Julianna Pena Calls Out Amanda Nunes

UFC President Dana White may be on board with Julianna’s request. During the UFC 259 broadcast, Pena tweeted that her match against Holm was canceled due to an injury suffered by Holly. At the moment, it’s unknown how Holm sustained the injury. Nonetheless, Pena turned her attention to the bantamweight champion.

Love watching these title fights. One in particular… 👀

as I’ve just been informed that #HollyHolm is injured and has pulled from our scheduled bout May 8. I wish her a full recovery 🙏🏽#ufc259 — Julianna Peña (@VenezuelanVixen) March 7, 2021

“Love watching these title fights. One in particular… as I’ve just been informed that #HollyHolm is injured and has pulled from our scheduled bout May 8. I wish her a full recovery,” wrote Pena.

In a follow-up tweet, Pena revealed that she would like to fight Nunes next. After speaking with the media after the fight, UFC President Dana White said that the fight between Pena and Nunes is possible.

“Julianna Pena has been texting all of us all night,” White said. “She’s been busy tonight. Yeah, we could do that,” finished Dana in the post-fight press-conference.

Shevchenko Makes it Competitive

As much as Juliana would love the chance to fight Amanda, some media members and former fighters believe that the matchup isn’t competitive. In fact, Daniel Cormier stated that only Valentina Shevchenko can compete against Nunes.

Currently, Val is undefeated in her flyweight career with wins over Joanna Jędrzejczyk. Plus, Valentina managed to beat top bantamweights such as Holly Holm and Julianna Pena.

Should Valentina face Nunes for the third time? And, if the fight happens, does Shevchenko have a chance to finally dethrone Amanda Nunes? Or should Pena be award a fight against Nunes due to Holm falling out of their fight?