Amanda Nunes put on yet another dominant performance at UFC 250. At this point, she has solidified herself as the greatest female fighter to ever grace the octagon. And, accomplishment wise, Nunes has entered rare air amongst MMA elite. Fans have a hard time discussing if there is anyone on the planet who could ever come close to challenging Amanda for her UFC titles. But, UFC heavyweight and color commentator Daniel Cormier believes that Valentina Shevchenko is the only one to have a chance. Even though Nunes beat her twice already.

Amanda Nunes put on a masterful performance against Felicia Spencer. While Spencer is tough and gritty, it looked liked she simply didn’t belong in the same octagon as The Lioness. The fight could have easily been during after the 3rd, 4th, and 5th rounds. But, Spencer didn’t quit and continued to eat shots. After that performance, it seems inconceivable to witness Amanda Nunes lose. Even more specifically, it’s hard to see her ever having to face a real challenge in the near future.

Cormier Speaks on Nunes vs Shevchenko

Nunes most close fights have been against UFC Flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko. While the fights were close, Amanda was still able to put out victories on both occasions. As far as skill and talent go, Daniel Cormier believes that Val could be Nunes’ only competition. He spoke about it on ESPN MMA.

Cormier currently sees Shevchenko as the only fight for Amanda Nunes. (via @dc_mma, @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/rZH6XAMDCA — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 8, 2020

“There’s one person in the world that can fight Amanda Nunes and that’s the champion at 125 right now,” said Cormier. “Unless someone completely separates herself in both of these divisions.”

Making a Trilogy Fight

As dominant as Nunes has become in the bantamweight and featherweight divisions, Shevchenko is establishing dominance in her own right at flyweight. Currently, Val is undefeated in her flyweight career with wins over Joanna Jędrzejczyk. And, Valentina managed to beat top bantamweights such as Holly Holm and Julianna Pena.

Should Valentina face Nunes for the third time? And, if the fight happens, does Shevchenko have a chance to finally dethrone Amanda Nunes?