UFC Vet Paul Kelly To Make MMA Return After Prison Sentence

Paul Kelly To Return To MMA After Serving Prison Time

Paul Kelly has been out of MMA competition for nearly seven years, serving time in a prison cell. Now he is out, and looking to get back to competition with a 2020 return.

Kelly had a rather unremarkable nine fight run in the UFC, going 5-4 overall. His most notable bouts came in the form of losses to Dennis Siver, and Donald Cerrone. Nevertheless, he would end his tenure with the promotion in 2011, competing three times in other promotions after that.

However, what Kelly is perhaps known best for, is the sour end to his MMA run. In 2013, he would be arrested and convicted for trafficking heroin. As a result, he was sentenced to 13 years in prison for these charges.

Ultimately, Paul Kelly would be released in 2019, after serving his sentence. Subsequently, he decided to make a return to MMA competition. The news that he would be returning came in the form of an Instagram post, from Probellum MMA, the organization he will compete in.

THE RETURN.

U.K. Veteran @paulkellymma returns to the cage at Probellum Liverpool on March 7th in Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/aiKZpdaZqj — Probellum MMA (@probellum) January 12, 2020

“THE RETURN. U.K. Veteran @paulkellymma returns to the cage at Probellum Liverpool on March 7th in Liverpool.”

Kelly will be taking the cage against a currently unknown opponent, on March 7th. The bout will be the main event, and will take place at welterweight. This is opposed to the lightweight division that he used to compete in, during his UFC days.

Paul Kelly was never the best fighter in the UFC. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to monitor his progression, after having such a long layoff. It is good to see him looking to put his past mistakes behind him.