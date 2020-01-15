Donald Cerrone: ‘I’m F—ing Fighting For Everybody’ At UFC 246

Donald Cerrone Previews His UFC 246 Fight With Conor McGregor

Donald Cerrone has the biggest fight of his career at UFC 246, against Conor McGregor. Ahead of the bout, his focus and excitement is nearly palpable.

Cerrone has been fighting in the UFC for a long time, accumulating multiple records along the way. As a result, he has been in some pretty big fights over the years, cementing his place as a fan favorite. Nevertheless, there has been perhaps no more important a fight than the one coming up this weekend, against Conor McGregor.

There is no doubt that Cerrone is aware of the gravity of this fight. Speaking recently in an interview, he explained how much this fight means to him, and how much he felt he deserved the matchup.

‘I’m happy to be here. If you look at the roster and see who damn well deserves this fight, it’s me. I put the time in, put the effort.”

Furthermore, Cerrone explains that this fight is about something bigger than just him.

“I want people to say, ‘That son of a b–ch is the hardest-working, blue-collar American I’ve ever seen fight,'” Cerrone explained. “‘I want to watch him because he fights with purpose and a reason.’ I plan on going out there. I’m f—ing fighting for everybody, man. This is what I love to do. There’s no other job I’d rather do. I’m doing it, I’m living it, and I’m here.”

Donald Cerrone certainly seems to be taking this fight with Conor McGregor seriously. It will be interesting to see how things pan out this Saturday, at UFC 246. With a mindset like this, things seem promising for the way he will look in the cage.