Paul Felder Wants McGregor Out Of Top 3 At Lightweight If He Is Fighting At Welterweight

Paul Felder Says Conor McGregor Should Not Be Ranked At 155

Paul Felder is one of the top ranked lightweights in the world. He believes that Conor McGregor does not deserved to be in the same discussion as him, if he is fighting at 170.

Felder is currently ranked #6 in the world, at lightweight, winning five of his last six bouts. Therefore, with a win over Dan Hooker in February, he is incredibly close to a shot at the title. Although he would likely have to face one more opponent, who is of a higher ranking than him.

One of the opponents in a higher ranking than Felder is Conor McGregor. However, he is not interested in that fight. In fact, as he said in a recent interview, he feels as long as Conor is taking fights at welterweight, he should be out of the top lightweight rankings completely.

“That’s what I’m hoping,” Felder Said. “because he wants to fight at ’70 and he’s hunting that Jorge Masvidal fight, then let him do that. Take him lower down the rankings so that guys like me and Dan Hooker, who are putting in work at 155 pounds, guys like Justin Gaethje, get him out of our way and let us fight for the belt in those big fights. If he’s still in the rankings in the top three, top five, guys are going to want to fight him,” Felder continued. “guys are going to want to call him out. They’re going to wait to try to fight him and it just mixes things up. It muddies stuff up for us.”

Paul Felder does have a point, about Conor McGregor’s place in the lightweight rankings. For a man to be ranked #3, after not fighting in over a year makes no sense. Then again, when have the rankings ever made much sense?