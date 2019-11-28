Dan Hooker vs Paul Felder Slated for UFC Auckland Main Event

Hooker vs Felder Face Each Other at UFC Auckland

UFC Auckland just got itself a firecracker of a fight in its 115lb division. Lightweights Dan Hooker and Paul Felder will go head to head in Auckland’s main event on February 22nd. The UFC made the fight official by announcing the matchup from their official Twitter account.

Both Felder and Hooker have won fans over with their warrior mentalities inside of the octagon. Safely put, neither man has ever been in a sanctioned fight that a fan would consider boring. So, when they face each other inside the Spark Arena, fans can expect fireworks.

BREAKING: @felderpaul will take on @danthehangman in the #UFCAuckland main event 🔥 Tickets on sale Dec 6th. Register at https://t.co/nye8CF830H to get pre-sale access 🎟🎟 pic.twitter.com/ztO2GVGBLj — UFC Aus/New Zealand (@UFC_AUSNZ) November 27, 2019

Felder and Hooker Short History

Felder hasn’t lost in the lightweight division since 2017. During that timespan, Felder has won fight bouts. The only loss for Felder during that span was against “Platinum” Mike Perry in the UFC’s welterweight division. Since then, Felder dropped back down to 155lbs, winning against both James Vick and Edson Barboza via unanimous decision.

Hooker, on the other hand, is a surging prospect in the division. In fact, Hooker has one 6 out of his last 7 bouts. Ironically, Hooker has fought both Edson Barboza and James Vick in the same timespan. Although Dan lost to Barboza, he is still on a two-fight win streak in the division. UFC Auckland will also be the first main event for Hooker, who will earn the achievement in his hometown.

UFC Auckland

Here are the rest of the announced bouts on the card so far:

Lightweight bout: Magomed Mustafaev vs. Brad Riddell

Welterweight bout: Jake Matthews vs. Emil Weber Meek

Light Heavy bout: Tyson Pedro vs. Vinicius Moreira

Heavyweight bout: Ben Sosoli vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima

UFC Auckland takes place on February 22nd inside of the Spark Arena, which holds an estimated 12,000 people. Also, the event will more than likely air on ESPN or ESPN+. As more fights are announced on the card, we’ll be sure to update it.