NSFW: Paul Craig Reveals A Sexual Secret On How He Maintains His Beard

Everybody has their own methods of treating their beards. For UFC Fighter Paul Craig, it’s a bit unorthodox to say the least.

The UFC Light Heavyweight is known for having one of the best beards in MMA. The facial hair has been lucky as of late for Craig, who is unbeaten in his last 5 fights.

What’s Next?

Despite his success, it looks like the clock is ticking down for the 34 year-old Craig, who plans to retire at 35.

“My whole reason is like, you see me do anything in life, you do it for your purpose.” Craig said on The Believe You Me Podcast. “To try to get somewhere in life. If I was 35 and still scrabbling about, not progressing, what’s the point of even doing this? “If you’re only fighting for money and that’s your only motivation, go for it. But that’s not my motivation. I don’t know, being 35, just having a fight and getting money, I don’t know if it motivates me enough.”

The motivation may come back for Craig, should he get a certain top 10 opponent for his next fight. He said he is fighting on March 19th, dropping hints that he is fighting #9 Nikita Krylov next.

Treating His Beard

Until then, ‘Bearjew’ looks to maintain not just his unbeaten streak but his beard as well. In a recent interview, Michael Bisping would ask a fan question, regarding Craig’s beard:

“You’re looking good,” Bisping said. “I’ll tell you what, what you lack on top of your head, you got it on your face. I put it on Twitter earlier that Paul Craig’s coming on, any questions? Somebody said ‘what product do you use on your beard?’ “I’m sure you use no product, but they wanted to know how you have such a luscious beard. It’s because you’re a real f*cking man.”

The Big Reveal

Craig’s response wouldn’t be short of hilarious (and also NSFW).

“You would think that. But it’s nothing but female juices, like p*ssy juice mate.” Craig responded with a laugh. “When you said female juices, I thought you were like ‘oh yeah, my wife has some recipes for this [beard].” Bisping replied.

‘Bearjew’ would quickly deny that, saying he meant the sexual term.

“Just get down to fist town. Yeah man. Keep it nice and smooth. For the ladies, you want to keep it smooth for them.”

Paul Craig explains he uses ‘female juices’ to maintain his luscious beard 🥴 (via @BYMPod) pic.twitter.com/eRI8xHCkxc — MMA Island (@MMAisland) January 14, 2022

Bush vs. Bush

In funny fashion, Bisping would later ask how the bearded fighter gets down to business with ‘hairy’ women: “what happens when bush meets bush?”

“I don’t know if I’ve experienced that yet.” Craig said. “I haven’t experienced it. I’d imagine it’d be ‘octop*ssies’ fighting.”