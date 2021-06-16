Paul Craig Gets BJJ Black Belt Following UFC 263, Congratulated By Jamahal Hill

Scotland’s Paul Craig got a massive win at UFC 263, after dislocating Jamahal Hill’s elbow. These grappling skills were enough to earn him his Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, which he received right in front of his foe.

Curing his bout with Hill, Craig secured a deep armbar which snapped Jamahal’s limb. While the referee did not see this happen, letting Jamahal continue fighting, the bout was stopped shortly thereafter.

After the fight, the two of them were actually seen partying together, but this was not the end of their cordial exchanges. A video posted to social media sees Paul being awarded his Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt by his coach, after the fight, only for Jamahal to be right behind him, congratulating him for this special honor.

“My brother @PCraigmma receiving his Brazilian Jiu jitsu black belt after his massive win at #UFC263 from my coach @CoatbridgeMMA toasting and giving respect to a proper warrior @JamahalH” wrote Chris Bungard, the teammate of Craig who posted the video.

My brother @PCraigmma receiving his Brazilian Jiu jitsu black belt after his massive win at #UFC263 from my coach @CoatbridgeMMA toasting and giving respect to a proper warrior @JamahalH #ScottishHitSquad #DumbAsARock #HadyourBackSinceDayOneLetsblowThisShit pic.twitter.com/RlxBvGnlPY — Chris Bungard (@CowaBungard) June 13, 2021

Paul Craig and Jamahal Hill Squash Their Beef

Prior to their meeting at UFC 263, Paul Craig and Jamahal Hill were not exactly friends. In fact, their stare down before the fight was incredibly intense.

However all of this competitive energy immediately evaporated after the fight, with each man showing the most amount of respect towards one another. In fact, after the contest they were seen turning up at a party, getting absolutely wasted together, a moment that apparently started with the black belt gifting.

Me and @PCraigmma are good so idc what anybody else is talking and not only did he get my drunk the whole night we straight turnt tf up!!! I'm blessed living my dream and meeting some of the most amazing ppl!!!#Stillwinning pic.twitter.com/wCA5cqzGG5 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) June 14, 2021

MMA is a sport that is brutal yet beautiful, and the respect between Paul Craig and Jamahal Hill is massive proof of that. For them to be able to go from intense combat and dislocated limbs, to partying and celebrating together is a great moment in the history of this sport.