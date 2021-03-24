Paddy Pimblett Rumored To Have Signed With UFC

Cage Warriors lightweight Paddy Pimblett has seemed on track for a shot at the UFC for some time. Now it appears that he could be headed to the premier MMA promotion in the world, after recent rumors began swirling.

At 26 years old, Pimblett is considered one of the best fighters to not be signed to a major promotion. He has a record of 16-3, and the majority of his professional contests have taken place under the Cage Warriors banner, where he previously won the featherweight title.

It seemed like Paddy “The Baddy” would have been UFC bound, had he not come up short in his Cage Warriors lightweight title fight in 2018. Now, after a brief layoff and two straight victories, including a submission victory over the weekend, he seems fired up and ready to debut in a major promotion.

Paddy Pimblett Headed To The UFC?

While there has been no word as to what the next move will be for Paddy Pimblett, rumors are circulating that he could be headed to the UFC. This stems from a recent tweet, which pointed out a very interesting piece of information.

According to the post, the UFC fan rankings pool located on their website now has “Paddy The Baddy” listed as an athlete that fans can add to their rankings. Sure enough, upon checking the site, you can see his name added to the featherweight list of fighters, which has fans wondering if the promotion has signed him.

“‘Paddy The Baddy’ is now in the UFC.com fan rankings pool, so, uh, guess the UFC signed Paddy Pimblett”

"Paddy The Baddy" is now in the https://t.co/YHr2ZD8UKF fan rankings pool, so, uh, guess the UFC signed Paddy Pimblett — Tom Feely (@omgitsfeely) March 23, 2021

Interesting addition to the UFC's fan rankings pool 👇 pic.twitter.com/hPZxiQgzft — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 24, 2021

To be clear, this is no more than speculation, especially considering that there is not even a picture for Paddy, nor does it have his full name. Nevertheless, this is an interesting sight to see, considering this is not something that can be added, other than from the back end of the website.

Ultimately time will tell if Paddy Pimblett will sign to the UFC, another major promotion, or just stick around Cage Warriors for a little longer. One thing is certain, he is more than deserving of his shot against the best in the world, no matter how he may do.