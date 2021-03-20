Paddy Pimblett Picks Up 97 Second Finish; Call’s For UFC Contract

Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett is one of the biggest names in European regional MMA. The Liverpudlian ace put on yet another awe-inspiring finish at Cage Warriors 122.

Facing off against Italian striker, Davide Martinez, Paddy stated pre-fight that he was happy to finish the fight standing or on the mat. As the fight began, Pimblett advanced in a relaxed manner, attacking with a jabbing front kick to the body. However, he then landed a snapping left high kick that was the beginning of the end for Martinez.

Paddy landed a switch flying knee reminiscent of Jorge Masvidal, before unleashing a barrage of hooks. Martinez attempted to clinch in order to survive. However, Pimblett simply hip tossed him to the ground. From there he secured the back, and locked in a deep rear-naked choke, forcing the tap.

He is back! A quick flurry gets The Baddy the takedown and RNC for the win 🙌 Paddy Pimblett gets it done in one! 📺 Watch #CW122 live on @UFCFightPass pic.twitter.com/6lfWEcRDjH — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) March 20, 2021

Paddy wasted no time in calling out Dana White, Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard, asking for that UFC contract. And with such a dominant victory, it would be hard to refuse him. Cage Warrior’s president Graham Boylen did state that Paddy would be offered a new contract should he win. But it is clear that Pimblett has his eyes set firmly on the UFC. And who doesn’t want to see a Scouser in the UFC?