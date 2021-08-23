Paddy Pimblett Maintains ‘Karen Of MMA’ Khabib Nurmagomedov Is Not The GOAT

The outspoken Paddy Pimblett maintains his position — Khabib Nurmagomedov is not the GOAT of MMA.

Pimblett has gone on record on social media stating as such for a while as he believes former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has a better claim to that accolade due to his longevity in the game.

However, that led to many debates and arguments online with Pimblett claiming some of Nurmagomedov’s fans were calling him a “Muslim hater” as a result.

To that, Pimblett responded in a recent interview with Submission Radio:

“Yeah, it’s just opinion, lad,” Pimblett said. “The way that I explained it is, opinions are just like assholes. Everyone’s got one. So, you’ve just got to get on with it, haven’t ya? Like, the Khabib fans online are worse than the Conor fans now. It’s embarrassing. You can’t say a bad word about him. I said that he’s not the GOAT, but said he is that 155 GOAT, and people took no notice of that and just, ‘oh, you said he’s not the GOAT, this and that’. I started getting called a Muslim hater because I said he wasn’t the greatest of all time. “And he’s not. I don’t care what anyone says, he’s not the GOAT. You’ve got to have longevity in this sport to be the GOAT, and he hasn’t had longevity. He had three title defenses. Jon Jones has had what, 12?”

Pimblett Would Love To Fight Nurmagomedov

All that said, Pimblett would still love to be the one to lure Nurmagomedov out of retirement and test his skills against the former lightweight king.

However, the Liverpool native doesn’t expect Nurmagomedov to ever return.

“I’d love that, lad, I would,” he added. “But I can’t see him coming back at all. He’s become the Karen of the MMA scene, ain’t he? “See him on the podcast with Mike Tyson the other day? He’s going, ‘can you put this fast food away and this weed?’ No lad, it’s his podcast, he’ll do what he wants. Shut up. You’ve been invited on as a guest lad, do as you’re told, you divvy.”

You can watch the full interview below: