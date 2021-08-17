Paddy Pimblett Says He’d Smoke Conor McGregor: ‘I’d Take Him Down And Submit Him’

Ahead of his UFC debut, there have been some comparisons drawn between Paddy Pimblett and Conor McGregor. Paddy “The Baddy” says that if they ever fought, it would be a bad night at the office for the Irishman.

There is already a considerable amount of hype behind Pimblett, especially for someone who has yet to even make their UFC debut. However with the background as a two division champ in Cage Warriors, and his outspoken nature, some have pondered if he is the next iteration of Conor McGregor.

Speaking in a recent interview, Paddy was asked what would go down, if he and Conor were to square off in the cage. With his confidence as high as ever, he made it clear that he feels himself to be a terrible stylistic matchup for the Irishman.

“I said it about six years ago in a post-fight interview. He gets smoked. I’m not even messing either. I think I’d take him down and submit him with great ease,” Pimblett said.

Finally signed that bout agreement @ufc @ufceurope I'm coming and you better believe it

Paddy Pimblett Says Money Has Gotten To Conor McGregor

That was not the only comment that Paddy Pimblett made about Conor McGregor. Similar to the UFC superstar, Paddy envisions himself easily being one of the biggest stars in UFC history, in quick order.

However unlike Conor, Paddy plans to keep his head on straight. He says that the former champ-champ has let money get to him, which is a mistake that he does not plan to make.

“I think after this one fight, I’m going to be one of the biggest stars in the UFC,” Pimblett said. “No one thought an MMA fighter could reach those kinds of heights. No one eve thought it was possible for a cage fighter to reach them sorts of heights. “Now (McGregor) is one of the richest men in the world, but I think the money’s gone to his head, and I don’t like that. I’m not into it. No amount of fame or money or anything will ever change me. It’s that simple.”

Some boss rounds with @alfierdavis on Tuesday nice one for coming down fella only just getting to put this up on my podcast account as @instagram are letting the trolls win disabling my account🙄so can't use my @paddythebaddy account for now🤦🏼‍♂️ September 4th cant come quick enough

Dustin Poirier Is The Best Lightweight

While Conor McGregor may be the richest fighter in the UFC, it is impossible to say that he is the best lightweight on Earth. Paddy Pimblett seems to think that this honor belongs with Dustin Poirier.

He went on to say that he likes lightweight champ Charles Oliveira. However once the Brazilian faces Poirier, he expects Dustin to get the finish and become the new champ.

“I like Charles Oliveira. I think he’s a proper underdog, and I like the way he’s come after so many losses, and he went up a weight class and is dominating in that weight class,” Pimblett explained. “But I think Dustin Poirier’s the best 155-er in the world, and I think everyone else he beats. When they eventually fight, I can see Dustin TKO-ing him, inside two.”

With so much hype behind him, it is going to be exciting to see Paddy Pimblett finally make his long awaited UFC debut. He is set to face Luigi Vendramini on September 4th.