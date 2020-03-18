Owen Roddy: Conor McGregor Plans To ‘Bring The UFC Back To Life’ With Justin Gaethje Fight In July

Coach Owen Roddy Says Conor McGregor vs Justin Gaethje Could Happen In July

Currently the UFC is on lockdown due to coronavirus concerns. However Coach Owen Roddy has an idea of what could bring the UFC back to life, when fights are able to start happening again.

Roddy has been one of Conor McGregor’s coaches for a long time. He, alongside John Kavanagh and the rest of the team at SBG Ireland helped to guide Conor to being a two-weight world champion, and the sport’s biggest star. Not only that, but they led him to a victory in his return against Donald Cerrone, to start off what he described as a season for him to fight consistently.

Unfortunately, this planned activity got seemingly derailed when the UFC was forced to cancel events, due to the coronavirus pandemic. However Roddy believes that Conor McGregor could be the thing that brings the sport back to life. As he told Ariel Helwani, the former champ wants to face Justin Gaethje in July, and get things back in motion for the company.

“Most definitely. That’s the plan hopefully,” Roddy said. “Bring the UFC back to life as well, with all these shows being canceled and stuff like that, I think a fight on July 11 would bring the UFC back to life and get everybody back on track. So my fingers are crossed and I’m sure the rest of the world fingers are crossed for that fight. “There is a lot of talk of Gaethje. I mean, he’s an exciting fighter, Gaethje. I would like to see it, I’m sure you’d like to see it, and I’m sure the rest of the world would like to see that. So yeah, potentially that, but to be honest, anyone. I know Conor is raring to go and everyone will be raring to go by the time July comes around. So fingers crossed that comes to pass.”

Owen Roddy is right about one thing: Conor McGregor vs Justin Gaethje would be an excellent fight.