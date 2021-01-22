Ottman Azaitar Cut By UFC After Smuggling People Into Fight Island Bubble

There was a bit of confusion on Friday, when Ottman Azaitar was revealed to have been pulled from his UFC 257 bout against Matt Frevola. Now Dana White has revealed that he has been cut by the promotion for breaking some serious rules.

Azaitar was a part of the UFC’s return to Fight Island, and was supposed to compete on the main card of UFC 257. However it was revealed that he was no longer facing Frevola, with Arman Tsarukyan taking his place.

There were a lot of questions as to why this was the case, as there is a ton of hype behind Ottman. He was an undefeated prospect with a ton of potential in the lightweight division.

Ottman Azaitar Gets Cut By The UFC

Part of what makes these events in Abu Dhabi work, is the bubble everyone stays in, after being tested for COVID. If a fighter or a coach tests positive, they are bounced from this bubble, as to not risk contaminating others.

Apparently Ottman Azaitar broke the protocols in place for this safety bubble, which has led to his UFC release. This news was explained by Dana White in a recent interview, when he was asked about what happened with this prospect.

“It’s pretty amazing actually,” White said. “So (Azaitar) and his team cut off their wrist bands, gave them to somebody outside the bubble, I don’t even know how they did it. “That guy taped them, showed up here with a bag, went into a room, shimmied across four balconies, went in his room, dropped the bag off, changed his clothes, and then left. “When security tried to stop him, he wouldn’t stop either way. It’s just bad. He’s gone. He’s no longer a UFC fighter and he’s not fighting tonight.”

This is an absolutely crazy scenario to hear about. Ottman Azaitar was a highly touted prospect in the UFC, and just one mistake has now cost him the biggest opportunity in his career.