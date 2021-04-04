Tito Ortiz Talks Theoretical Jon Jones Matchup: “I Would Win By Split-Decision”

Tito Ortiz often makes the headlines with bold and controversial statements. However, as of late the former light heavyweight has been heavily embroiled in politics.

A recent interview with Jerry Coughlan saw the ‘Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ go back to his MMA roots where he discussed a theoretical matchup between himself and Jon Jones.

“A prime Tito Ortiz versus a prime Jon Jones.. Tito, what would be the outcome?” asked Coughlan. “Umm, I think I would win by split-decision” replied Ortiz .

Ortiz previously made the case that he could defeat Jones back in 2019. The former 205lb champion spoke with TMZ ahead of his exhibition fight with Alberto El Patron. During this interview, Ortiz stated the following:

“I think I can beat Jon Jones. I think I have a good chance, I really do think I’ve got a good chance. If people say, ‘Oh, Tito, bulls**t, you’re over the hill,’ whatever. Come to my camp. Come train with me, come wrestle with me, come do jiu-jitsu with me. Watch my weight training. Watch my biking and stairs that I do. I push myself harder than I pushed myself through my whole career. I’m doing amazing. My mind is in the right place, my body is in the right place.” “Come on, why wouldn’t I? Pressure, pressure, pressure,” Ortiz said. “You stay in that angle, the outside reach of him, you’ve got problems with it. You can’t just sit there and play his game”

Ortiz fought some on the light heavyweight division’s elite back in his prime. However, Jones is considered one of, if not the, greatest MMA fighters of all time for a reason.

Do you believe Ortiz would have given Jones a run for his money? Let us know in the comments.