Tito Ortiz: ‘I Think I Can Beat Jon Jones’

Tito Ortiz Thinks He Has A Good Chance To Beat Jon Jones

Tito Ortiz is primed to make his return to action in Combate Americas. Ahead of this bout, he has some high hopes for his chances in a fight with Jon Jones.

Ortiz is expected to fight Alberto Del Rio, in Combate Americas, on December 7th. This is his first fight in the promotion, following a run in Bellator, and a single Golden boy MMA fight. Before that, he was in the UFC where at one point, he held the record for most Light Heavyweight title defenses.

The man who broke this record, was Jon Jones. Jones surpassed the seven defenses that Ortiz set, back in 2015. However, despite the way Tito’s career has turned, he thinks that he can still beat Jones. Speaking with TMZ, he explained why he feels like he has a shot to beat the champ.

“I think I can beat Jon Jones. I think I got a good chance, I really do think I’ve got a good chance. If people say, ‘Oh, Tito, bulls–t, you’re over the hill,’ whatever. Come to my camp. Come train with me, Come wrestle with me, Come do jiu-jitsu with me. Watch my weight training. Watch my biking and stairs that I do. I push myself harder than I pushed myself through my whole career. I’m doing amazing. just, My mind is in the right place, my body is in the right place.”

Tito Ortiz is closer to a fight with Cain Velasquez, than he is a fight with Jon Jones. Nevertheless, one can only admire the spirit of the 44-year old “Huntington Beach Bad Boy.”