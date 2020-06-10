Tito Ortiz plans on becoming a cop to bring respect back to the profession.

As the police continue to come under fire in the United States with calls for reform and defunding amid the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests following the death of George Floyd, there are many who are still in support of the police.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Ortiz is one of them. Having already spoken out about the current situation with the riots and vandalism that have followed the protests, “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” recently posted the following on his Instagram account.

“This is how America feels right now! We need to unite for her. #WeThePeople 🙏🏼🇺🇸 #Americamatters

When one fan responded that he was losing hope in humans, Ortiz urged him not to give up and added that he was going to become a police offer (via Borrachinha Depot).

“Don’t you dare give up,” Ortiz wrote. “We need you. I need you. You can do it. I’m going to be a police officer. I can help bring respect back to officers. We should be treat each other how we want to be treated.”

Tito Ortiz is planning on becoming a police officer. pic.twitter.com/y94z3PuWsl — Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) June 10, 2020

It’s also worth noting that although he condemned the actions of the cops, Ortiz believes Floyd’s death was mainly caused by a heart condition.

Tito Ortiz has a George Floyd conspiracy theory pic.twitter.com/PcIIbB6oEu — Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) May 31, 2020

Again, expect more takes from Ortiz as the current situation continues throughout the country.