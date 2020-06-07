Ortiz Calling Out All Celebrities

Although he’s a fan of The Rock, Tito Ortiz did not appreciate his video criticizing President Donald Trump.

Riots, vandalism and more police brutality have accompanied the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests that began following the tragic death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police last week.

The Rock recently released a video giving his thoughts on the situation and how Trump was handling it. Repeatedly asking “where are you?” throughout his message, The Rock’s video went viral and at the time of writing, has over 4.7 million views on Twitter alone.

Of course, it rubbed Ortiz the wrong way.

An open supporter of Trump, the former UFC light heavyweight champion took to social media to call the Hollywood star out for his supposed hypocrisy.

“Well a few days ago — you guys know I am a big fan of The Rock, Dwayne Johnson — he said ‘where’s our president’ or ‘where is he.’ Well, you know Dwayne, where are you, for your city?” Ortiz asked. “I stood down there for nine hours for my city. To defend it. Where were you for your city? “And I’m calling you out. All of you celebrities, I’m calling all you out. You let them destroy your cities? Embarrassing. We see that you are part of the agenda. And the agenda is not taking care of this country.”

It likely won’t be the last we hear from Ortiz about the ongoing situation.