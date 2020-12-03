UFC featherweight contender Brian Ortega puts his family first in every aspect of his life due to his rough upbringing. His success in the UFC has given him the possibility to offer a better lifestyle to his family.

Ortega recently surprised his father with a brand new truck and a mariachi band with the support of his family and friends. In an emotional moment, Orega reveals that he totaled his dad’s truck when he was younger and his dream was to buy him a new one. He filmed the entire process and uploaded the video on his YouTube channel.

This is a nice moment for Ortega who also got back to the win column in over 2 years when he defeated Chan Sung Jung by unanimous decision. He might be next in line for a title shot at featherweight against the champion Alex Volkanovski. This would be Ortega’s second shot at realizing his lifelong dream of becoming a UFC champion.