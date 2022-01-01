Sean O’Malley Responds To Marlon Vera Over Criticism For Filming Himself While Donating Money

Sean O’Malley fired back at Marlon Vera over his recent criticism.

The UFC bantamweight star recently spread the festive joy earlier this week when he was giving out money to shoppers at Walmart. O’Malley was giving out $20 and $100 bills to anyone who would accept it and one woman even received $200 which resulted in “Sugar” getting a big hug.

All of this was posted on O’Malley’s YouTube channel and it didn’t take long for it to come across his rival Vera’s radar who took to Twitter to respond.

“U don’t need a camera guy to help people. you piece of sh*t”

U don’t need a camera guy to help people. you piece of shit — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) December 29, 2021

Sean O’Malley Responds To ‘Chito’ Vera: I Still Feel Like A Good Person

On an episode of his podcast released Saturday, O’Malley responded to Vera’s comments. He also did it in a condescending manner by not acknowledging the Ecuadorian’s name.

“Yeah, giving out money — some people didn’t like it,” O’Malley said. “Like this one guy tweeted something like, ‘you give money out without…you don’t need a camera guy.” What was it? Woah, first of all, it’s my sister. She’s a girl, don’t be sexist. Girls can record videos too. No respect. “‘You don’t need a camera guy to help people you piece of sh*t.’ I didn’t know that to be honest. I was actually taken back by that. I thought if I did it without recording it, the people I gave it to wouldn’t care. I thought the people I gave $100 to had to have a camera there for them to care. So that was my fault and I actually learned something today. I gave a homeless guy $20 and I didn’t record it and he didn’t care. Maybe he’s on to something, maybe I’m on to something. I don’t know, I thought it was pretty fun. I enjoyed it, I had a good feeling in my heart giving money to those people… I still felt like a good person. Even if I’m a piece of sh*t, I still felt like a good person.”

It looks like O’Malley and Vera’s rivalry will only continue until they eventually settle things in the Octagon. Vera handed O’Malley his first professional defeat when he defeated him via first-round TKO back in August 2020.

O’Malley has since rebounded with three straight wins, including an impressive first-round TKO win over Raulian Paiva last month.

You can watch the full episode below: