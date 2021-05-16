Charles Oliveira Responds To Conor McGregor Tweet: ‘Worry About Dustin’ Poirier

Charles Oliveira is more than happy to fight Conor McGregor. If the latter puts himself in that position, that is.

Oliveira realized a lifelong dream when he bounced back from adversity to TKO Michael Chandler in the second round of their title fight to become the new lightweight champion.

The question now is who he could face next for his first title defense.

Justin Gaethje is an option, but the most likely would have to be the winner of the upcoming Dustin Poirier vs. McGregor trilogy fight taking place at UFC 264 on July 10.

McGregor was unsurprisingly keeping an eye on the contest and had a message for Oliveira after his win.

“Congrats to Olivera on becoming the 11th UFC lightweight champion. Wonder who Twelve is…”

Wonder who Twelve is… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 16, 2021

Oliveira: I’ll Put You On Your Ass

When Oliveira was made aware of the Irishman’s comments, he fired back by telling him to focus on Poirier first and get the win there.

Then, he would be more than happy to face McGregor in Brazil.

“Conor, since you’re so tough, first beat Dustin, then come to Brazil and I’ll put you on your ass,” Oliveira said in the post-fight press conference. “He’s just one of these guys that talks a lot. He needs to beat Dustin first.”

Despite being on a two-fight losing streak at lightweight, a win for McGregor over Poirier would surely be enough to get himself another chance at regaining his old title.

If he can beat Poirier in the trilogy remains to be seen as of yet, however.