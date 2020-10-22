Khabib Nurmagomedov is only interested in one fight after UFC 254. Only Georges St-Pierre piques the interest of the lightweight champion.

On Saturday at UFC 254, Khabib Nurmagomedov (30-0) is set to face Justin Gaethje (22-2) for lightweight supremacy on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Nurmagomedov is certainly not looking past the American but he’s already thinking about his future options. In an interview on ESPN’s First Take, the Russian reiterated his interest in fighting the former welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre.

“I really become excited when I think about Georges St-Pierre” Nurmagomedov said to ESPN, ” I don’t know if he wants to fight me or not, if he can make weight (155lbs) or not, but this fight makes be excited, honestly. And I think me versus Georges is gonna be a very big fight, very big fight…this is the only fight in the UFC after Gaethje that makes me very excited.”

Georges St-Pierre is currently officially retired from MMA and isn’t part of the USADA testing pool anymore. But the Canadian has expressed interest in fighting Nurmagomedov. It seems that both men want to fight and has said so for over a year now, but the UFC doesn’t seem to kin to make it happen.