Amanda Nunes Withdraws From Felicia Spencer Fight, Wants FULL Fight Camp

Amanda Nunes Withdraws From Felicia Spencer Fight on May 9th, Wants FULL Fight Camp

The global virus that the planet is facing has virtually postponed sports. Regardless of sports organizations like the UFC want it to happen or not. UFC president Dana White has been through hell and back trying to make sure that fights still occur. Throughout the process, fighters have dropped out, the virus has kept other fighters from leaving their homes, and states have made it impossible to house events. Fighters keep reshuffling, leaving the UFC to have to adjust to matchmaking. In the lastest fighter shuffle, UFC “champ champ” Amanda Nunes has dropped out of her title fight against Felicia Spencer.

Nunes was supposed to face Spencer on the UFC’s re-worked mega card for May 9th. The fight served as one of three title fights featured during the night. Prior to the announcement, “The Lioness” seemed like she was going to follow through ahead with the event. But, Nunes has now stated that she would like to have a full fight camp before facing Spencer.

Nunes Withdraws from Spencer Fight

Nunes spoke to CBS Sports. During the conversation, she revealed that she doesn’t want to fight with the virus happening and that hopefully, she could return during the summer.

Two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes won't fight on May 9, tells @CBSSports she wants full training camp for featherweight title defense against Felicia Spencerhttps://t.co/BNWOgb5hN2 pic.twitter.com/RpdjLy8xzV — Brian Campbell (@BCampbellCBS) April 20, 2020

“Actually, I’m not fighting May 9, I’m going to fight but I don’t know yet. I don’t think this is the right time for me right now to fight. Let this Coronavirus pass a little bit so I can at least have a full camp. We can maybe see around June but let’s see what is going to happen. But I’m not fighting May 9,” said Nunes. “I like this matchup (against Spencer) a lot. I like to fight girls like her, tough, want to fight all the time, she’s not a running fighter. she’s really going to bring that and I love it. That brings out the best in me.”

With Nunes renouncing her position on the mega card, do fans think other fighters will follow suit? Or, do fans believe that the UFC will find an even bigger fight to place on the card?