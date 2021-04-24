Nick Diaz Fuels Speculation Of Potential Return By Appearing At UFC 261

Nick Diaz made headlines recently by making an appearance during UFC 261 fight week.

Diaz hasn’t competed since January 2015 when he fought Anderson Silva to a no contest. There have been regular rumors of a return since only for it to never come to fruition.

Perhaps now is the time it could actually happen?

Former UFC two-weight champion Daniel Cormier first tweeted on Friday that he saw Diaz in the hotel lobby in Jacksonville, Florida, as he made an interesting observation.

I just saw @nickdiaz209 in the lobby and I was very surprised at how strong he was. My goodness For a smaller guy dude is strong — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 24, 2021

Diaz: A Gentleman Never Tells

So why was Diaz at the hotel lobby?

While his brother Nate is fighting Leon Edwards in a welterweight clash, that isn’t until next month when UFC 262 takes place on May 15 in Houston, Texas.

For now, it looks like only Diaz will know why he was there as he took to social media on Saturday morning with a teasing tweet.

A gentlemen never tells. pic.twitter.com/q75neBjysB — nick diaz (@nickdiaz209) April 24, 2021

Perhaps that itch to compete has finally proven too tough to ignore?

Add in the fact that his manager Kevin Mubenga previously claimed there was an almost-100% chance his client was competing in 2021, the next few weeks should be interesting.