Nick Diaz Trains with Cesar Gracie Amidst Potential UFC 266 Fight Against Robbie Lawler

Nick Diaz is set to train with Cesar Gracie, which excites fans longing for his return. Diaz is expected to face Robbie Lawler in an explosive fight at UFC 266 in September.

Gracie Announces Nick Diaz Training

The return of Diaz has been on the mind of fans since he last fought. Fans of the sport thought they would never see Nick inside the ring again due to his marijuana suspensions. Alas, with his return seemingly right around the corner, Nick went back to his roots for his fighting preparation.

Happy to announce I’m officially representing @nickdiaz209 and will be helping him prepare for his next fight. Hope to make an announcement soon. — Cesar Gracie (@CesarGracieBJJ) July 12, 2021

Nick Diaz hadn’t competed since January 2015 when he fought Anderson Silva to a no contest. There have been regular rumors of a return since only for it to never come to fruition. Even UFC President Dana White stated his belief that he doesn’t believe Diaz would ever fight again.

During his hiatus from the sport, Nick was consistent in his training methods. So much so that a host of fighters have campaigned for the fight against the popular Diaz brother.

Multiple Opponent Options

Jorge Masvidal, Jason Miller, Jake Shields, and even Dan Hardy all put their name in the hat to fight Nick. Regardless of the promotion that would put the fight on, the box office drawing power makes Nick a massive draw for any opponent in the world.

“Definitely, Nick is a stud. If Nick wants to throw down I’m more than willing to throw down,” said Masvidal after beating Nate Diaz at UFC 244. “Let’s go. I heard a lot of interviews that he wasn’t too keen on what I did to his little brother. Neither would I,” Masvidal continued. “I feel for Nick in that situation. I know what I’d wanna do if somebody did that to my little brother. So, let’s go,” said Masvidal.

Who do fans favor in the potential matchup between Diaz and Lawler? And, does his old training habits inspire fans to believe in him more?