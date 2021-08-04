Nicco Montano Cut From UFC, Documentary Coming Soon

Nicco Montano’s UFC run has come to an end.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the former UFC Flyweight Champion has been released by the promotion, sources told MMA Fighting.

Road To Gold

Montano, who earned the title after winning the The Ultimate Fighter 26 tournament, would find her legacy short-lived. After conquering the TUF house, her championship reign would go without any title defense. The Native-American champ would pull out of her scheduled bout against future champ Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 228. This was after she declined an earlier date against ‘Bullet’ just months before.

The Fall

Weight-cutting problems would lead to Montano’s downfall as she was soon stripped of the inaugural title. Her bad luck in preparation would follow her long after this.

Since winning The Ultimate Fighter, Montano has had 8 bout cancellations and one loss, which was to Julianna Pena. Her latest pull-out, where she missed weight by 7lbs, would be the last straw. The final image of Montano in the UFC would be of her drained on the scales, missing the contracted weight once again.

A Story To Tell

This won’t be the last we’ll see of Montano however.

Following her UFC departure, it has been made aware that a new documentary will be made about her career and her unfortunate history with weight-cutting. ‘Warrior Spirit’ is the working title and will be released on Friday.

With Nicco Montano now released from the UFC this Friday’s premiere of ‘Warrior Spirit’ promises to be extra spicy for sure. pic.twitter.com/qiGPeWO76I — Michael Morgan (@mikewhoatv) August 4, 2021