Nicco Montano Blames Faulty ‘Metabolic System’ For 7lb Weight Miss And UFC Vegas 33 Fight Cancellation

Earlier today at the weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 33, former flyweight champ Nicco Montano missed weight for her bantamweight bout with Wu Yanan. Following this, she posted to social media to explain the situation.

Montano came in a hefty 7lb over the bantamweight limit for her featured prelim bout with Montano. As a result, and to the surprise of nobody watching, this led to the fight being canceled.

Following this mishap, the inaugural 125lb queen posted to Instagram to explain what went wrong and why she missed weight. In a lengthy post, she said that years of cutting weight have caught up to her, and that her body was not losing the weight.

“Hi all of my supporters. I wanted to give a p.s.a on what happened,” Montano began. “I was dedicated through camp to this fight, training four hours a day, including my fasted 4-5mile runs and unfortunately after years of cutting hard (my) metabolic system is not catching up with what efforts I’ve been putting in. “So I’ve been eating less for my workout sessions, training up until had to come to the quarantine bubble and had to start my cut pretty high,” Montano added. “I have done this cut before but unfortunately it just didn’t work out this time around. “I think the most important thing for me to do is focus on getting my weight down healthily. Believe me I didn’t want this to happen and did everything in my power to make sure it didn’t but sometimes life kicks you in the balls over and over and over. But I’m learning that it’s only making me stronger and more resilient for what’s to come. “And I only hope that anyone going through a rough patch in their lives does what I do, pick yourself up and believe in yourself to get through the tough times because there’s gonna be plenty more but patience is key in becoming the best version you can be,” Montano concluded before added in the post’s description “I also want to say thank you to everyone at the UFC P.I. and Syndicate for believing in me and helping me get to this fight with more love and support than anyone could ask for. I truly felt the best I’ve ever felt going into this fight ❤️”

Where Does Nicco Montano Go From Here?

This fight at UFC Vegas 33 was supposed to be the second time that Nicco Montano competed at bantamweight since capturing the flyweight title in the finale of TUF. This move occurred after she was hospitalized due to a failed weight cut for her title fight with Valentina Shevchenko, ultimately leading to her being stripped of the title.

So the fact that this is not only her first botched weight cut, but it happened again at a new weight class, is not a positive sign. Add that to the fact that she has only competed twice since entering the UFC in 2017, in part due to a USADA suspension, and it seems likely that she may be cut from the UFC.

Hopefully Nicco Montano is not forced out of her job, but this is a troubling string of events. Time will tell what is next for her, but one can only hope that she gets her health taken care of first.