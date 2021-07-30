UFC Vegas 33 Weigh-Ins: Uriah Hall, Sean Strickland Makes Weight, Former Champ Nicco Montano 7lb Over

The biggest MMA organization in the world is back in the Apex Center for another event with a middleweight clash at the helm. This is the complete weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 33: Uriah Hall vs Sean Strickland.

This is the first time back in the Octagon for Hall, since breaking the leg of Chris Weidman, at UFC 261. Standing opposite him, is longtime veteran of the sport and number 11 ranked Strickland, who is riding a four fight winning streak.

In the co-main event, Kyung Ho Kang faces bantamweight prospect Rani Yahya in a bout that promises fireworks. While compared to some of the other events that have taken place this month this one honestly does not stand up, there are still some intriguing matchups throughout the card.

UFC Vegas 33 Weigh-In Results

To the surprise of nobody, before the athletes compete at UFC Vegas 33, they have to step on the scales to make weight. There would be 26 fighters taking to the scales by the end of Friday’s early weigh-ins, facing off with each other following its conclusion.

Phil Rowe came in 2.5lb over the welterweight limit for his bout with Orion Cosce. He did not attempt to weigh in another time, and will likely be fined 30% by the commission

Also coming in heavy was former UFC flyweight champion Nicco Montano. She hit the scales at 143lb for her bantamweight fight, a whopping 7lb over the limit, and her bout with Wu Yanan will likely be scrapped.

Furthermore, health issues prevented Ronnie Lawrence from taking the scales for his bantamweight bout with Trevin Jones. This fight has also been pulled from the card.

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 9pm EST/6pm PST)

Uriah Hall (185.5lb) vs Sean Strickland (185lb)

Kyung Ho Kang (136lb) vs Rani Yahya (136lb)

Cheyanne Buys (116lb) vs Gloria De Paula (115.5lb)

Niklas Stolze (170.5lb) vs Jared Gooden (171lb)

Ryan Benoit (126lb) vs Zarrukh Adashev (125.5lb)

Bryan Barberena (170.5lb) vs Jason Witt (170.5lb)

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+, 6pm EST/3pm PST)

Nicco Montano ( 143lb ) vs Wu Yanan (135.5lb)

) vs Wu Yanan (135.5lb) Colin Anglin (146lb) vs Melsik Baghdasaryan (145.5lb)

Chris Gruetzemacher (156lb) vs Rafa Garcia (154lb)

Danny Chavez (145.5lb) vs Kai Kamaka (134.5lb)

Jinh Yu Frey (115.5lb) vs Ashley Yoder (116lb)

Ronnie Lawrence (lb) vs Trevin Jones (135lb)

Phil Rowe ( 173.5lb ) vs Orion Cosce (170.5lb)

Weigh-In Highlights and Faceoffs

