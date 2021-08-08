Ciryl Gane Overwhelms Derrick Lewis For TKO Win, Becomes Interim Champion – UFC 265 Results (Highlights)

An interim heavyweight title headliner between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane is taking place now (Saturday, August 7, 2021) at UFC 265.

Round 1

Lewis slips as he attempts a head kick. Gane lands a right as Lewis gets up. Lewis is backed up early. Gane connects with a teep to the knee. He continues to attack Lewis to the leg. Lewis starts to walk forward but remains cautious. Gane gets out of the way as Lewis gets aggressive. Gane starts to establish a jab. He continues to attack the leg. Lewis partially lands his first punch to the thigh of Gane. The fight is momentarily stopped after an accidental groin kick on Gane. Lewis partially blocks a head kick. He looks to get aggressive but Gane gets out of the way. Gane lands a big right. He follows it with another to which Lewis complains of an eye poke but it was a clear punch. The round ends.

10-9 Gane.

Round 2

Gane pops Lewis with a jab. Lewis misses with a switch head kick but lands a nice leg kick soon after. Gane continues to attack leg. Lewis looks for the right hand but Gane defensively clinches and separates. Gane blocks a head kick and partially lands a body kick soon after. Gane goes for a knee and ends up clinching Lewis against the fence. He starts to land many knees. They separate. Gane throws a strike and clinches Lewis again. They separate again. Lewis is aggressive to end the round but it’s another one for Gane.

Another round for Gane.

Round 3

Gane lands some heavy leg kicks to start the round and follows it up with a right hand. Not a lot of action this round from both fighters. Gane looks to lead in with an elbow. Lewis clinches him but is up against the fence. Lewis partially trips him but Gane is back on his feet and continues to pressure him. Lewis swings and misses. Gane hurts Lewis with a big leg kick. Gane hurts Lewis bad as he shells up. Lewis shows his heart and fights back but is ultimately overwhelmed a

Official result: (R3, 4:11)

Check out the highlights below:

On the edge of our seats for this one 😳 #UFC265 pic.twitter.com/Km8yykha1a — UFC (@ufc) August 8, 2021

CIRYL GANE BEATS DERRICK LEWIS VIA TKO AND IS THE INTERIM HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMP pic.twitter.com/blH9TuAyEY — Mismatch (@MismatchSports) August 8, 2021