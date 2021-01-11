Francis Ngannou Confident Jon Jones Won’t Leapfrog His Heavyweight Contendership

Francis Ngannou simply wants his UFC heavyweight title shot, and he isn’t worried about Jon Jones potentially jumping him in line. Patiently waiting for Stipe Miocic to return to the cage, Ngannou is confident that he will be able to acquire UFC gold.

Staying Active

Ngannou recently spoke with Damon Martin of MMA Fighting. Throughout the interview, Ngannou expressed his desire to become a UFC champion. Furthermore, that while a potential matchup between him and Jon Jones fell through, he has complete faith that when the time comes, he will get his title shot first.

“If I were to say myself, I would have liked to see that fight (against Jon Jones). I wanted it to happen. If this fight would have happened, I would have been active by now. If I have two positive things, which is fighting Jon Jones, who is probably the greatest of all time, the No. 1 pound-for-pound in the world in my opinion, but the main thing I would stay active,” said Francis.

Ngannou on Facing Jon Jones

During the conversation, a constant theme that echoed from Francis was a lack of activity last year and how he wants to change that. However, throughout the confusion of his placement in the heavyweight division, he would still like to face Jones.

“I think I match up pretty well with Jon Jones. He’s gaining weight now. He seems really big and strong, but I think I match up pretty good. He has some good skills that he can match my power. It’s going to be different.”

Lastly, he expressed that he isn’t concerned with Jones taking the heavyweight division by storm.

“Why should I be worried? No, I’m not worried,” ended Ngannou.

Is Francis Ngannou the rightful contender to challenge Stipe? Or, would fans rather see Francis welcome Jon Jones to the heavyweight division?