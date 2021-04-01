Jon Jones Coach Doesn’t See Why UFC Can’t Pay Him $50 Million For Francis Ngannou Fight

As far as Mike Winkeljohn is concerned, Jon Jones should be paid $50 million to fight UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Jones has been going on a tirade ever since UFC 260 this past weekend as he has called for a bump in pay in order to fight arguably the scariest fighter in the world in Ngannou.

He even went on record Wednesday claiming that anywhere between $8-10 million would be too low for him to fight Ngannou.

And Winkeljohn is in agreement as he feels the UFC can easily stump up $50 million for the former light heavyweight king.

“Gosh, I look at the big fights. I think this fight can be easily as [big as] some of the big Mayweather fights out there,” Winkeljohn told Submission Radio. “What did Floyd Mayweather make? A hundred million? I don’t know. You know, that type of thing. He was kind of his own promoter. So, Jon’s gotta share that with the UFC as far as on pay-per-view buys. “But I don’t see why it wouldn’t be a fifty-million-dollar fight. And the UFC still makes bank, and is able to pay off a lot of the debt they have and go forward. I think the UFC needs a superstar like Jon Jones. I think Conor [McGregor] was the guy for a while, and he’s fallen off. But those big names is what makes the UFC money, ultimately.”

Winkeljohn Predicts Submission Win For Jones

Whether Jones gets $10 million, let alone $50 million remains to be seen.

However, it is certainly a big fight and would undoubtedly be the biggest test of Jones’ career. That said, Winkeljohn still expects a win for his pupil.

He’s even predicting a submission once Jones makes use of his wrestling in the fight.

“I mean, there’s no doubt. I think Jon’s got the advantage there,” Winkeljohn said of the wrestling games of the pair. “Francis can explode out of anything, but it’s also the conditioning aspect. People don’t understand that Jon’s cardio has always been better than his opponents, and that’s what he brings to the table. And you can scramble so many times, and at that point in time, now your cardio starts taking over. And the strongest man in the world is very, very weak if they don’t have any cardio. “I think is most improved about Francis, is his patience. Because, if every punch is a knockout punch, he’s easier to fight, because there’s no setups, there’s no feints, those types of things. If he’s always swinging for the fences, those can be seen. They’re big telegraphs, they’re coming out of nowhere. Unless you’re hurt and come in exposed, you should be able to avoid those. That would be the game. I think he’s matured. I don’t think he is that guy as much anymore. But there’s still a lot of that. He’s gonna wanna knock Jon out, and we’re gonna capitalize on that. “Jon finishes him late in the fight. I think Jon, after some ground and pound, will have Francis tapping out late in the fight.”

The fight has to be booked first and that appears to be a major hurdle at this point.