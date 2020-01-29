Joe Rogan Appreciates Stephen A. Smith, But MMA ‘Is Not His Wheelhouse’

Joe Rogan Responds To Stephen A. Smith’s Video

Joe Rogan has been going back and forth with Stephen A. Smith since his comments at UFC 246. Now, the UFC commentator has responded to Smith’s comments to him.

Rogan is one of the most respected figures in MMA, and in the world generally. That is why, when he said he did not care for the way Smith handled things in his role following UFC 246, people took notice. This prompted a response from Smith, and even a comment from Conor McGregor.

Since Smith made a video responding to the criticisms of Joe Rogan, the comedian had stayed silent. However, he decided to respond finally, in a recent episode of the JRE.

“I was upset at Stephen A. Smith and he made a video responding to me,” Rogan said. “Listen, Stephen A. Smith, I guess I should respond, right? You’re a very entertaining guy, I like you a lot. I appreciate the props you gave me in that video, but you’re wrong.”

Rogan went on to explain that the shoulder strikes McGregor landed on Cerrone, while unorthodox, did serious damage. He explained that this took Cowboy out of his element, causing enough damage to break his nose, before McGregor polished him off with a head kick and strikes on the ground, also breaking his orbital in the process. Although Cerrone was finished quickly, it was not because of a lack of toughness, which is clear when you check his resume.

Ultimately, Rogan was respectful to Smith, but explained how wrong he was in his assessment.

“I think the problem is that Stephen A. Smith is a very entertaining guy, and is very knowledgable about other sports,” Rogan explained. “This is not his wheelhouse. also that style of dismissing athletes and putting people down, that’s how he made his name. It’s fun to listen to, he’s a fun guy to listen to. He talks great s–t.”

What do you think of this response from Joe Rogan?