Michael ‘Venom’ Page Breaks Derek Anderson’s Nose, Wins First-Round TKO – Bellator 258 Results (Highlights)

A welterweight bout between Michael “Venom” Page and Derek Anderson opens up the Bellator 258 pay-per-view event taking place now (Fri, May 7, 2021) in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Round 1

Page starts things off with a leg kick. Anderson is not moving a lot and proceeds to miss a leg kick along with a few overhand rights. Page partially catches Anderson which causes the latter to shell up which leads to some mocking from MVP. Anderson continues to show little offense and movement as Page starts to get off his jab. Anderson goes for a takedown attempt and has Page up against the cage. Page is doing well to defend so far and lands a few elbows. Page eventually separates. Anderson lands a leg kick. Page drops Anderson with an unexpected head kick! Anderson gets to his feet quick but is clearly hurt. Commentary believes he’s broken his nose and that looks to be the case as his face is all bloodied up. Anderson gets dropped with a right hand soon after but recovers well. He misses a few punches as the round ends.

His corner stops the fight soon after as Anderson’s nose is definitely broken and in bad shape.

Official result: Michael Page defeats Derek Anderson via TKO (R1, 5:00)

Check out the highlights below: