Mixed martial arts used to be a very niche sport. But then, stars were made, the UFC rose to prominence, and the sport has been on it’s way to mainstream society ever since. However, MMA has had its whacky moments as well and today, it gets even crazier. Billionaire Elon Musk has apparently called out Hollywood star Johnny Depp to a cage fight. And of course, it wouldn’t be a Hollywood story if the argument wasn’t over a lady.

Beefing Over Amber Heard

That’s right, Musk and Depp have beef and it’s over Hollywood actress Amber Heard. Heard is Depp’s ex-wife who Elon allegedly had an affair with.

Depp has been in headlines lately for his ongoing court saga with Heard. Currently, he is in the process of suing News Group Newspapers over a Sun headline which labeled him as a physical abuser towards Amber Heard.

Elon Musk Speaks on Fighting Johnny Depp

Musk has denied allegations of any affairs with Heard. However, after Depp suggested that he would cut off Musk’s private parts, Elon challenged him to a cage fight. He relayed in the invitation in an interview with The New York Times.

“I definitely was not having an affair with Amber while she was married to Johnny, this is totally false,” said Elon. “For the two of them, I would just recommend that they bury the hatchet and move on. If Johnny wants a cage fight, just let me know,” finished Musk.

The Full Interview

In context, it felt like the severity of the comment was more in a joking manner, rather a serious one. However, crazier things have happened in the sport of mixed martial arts.

The full interview can be found via the New York Times. Musk discusses a host of other topics. Entertainment, music, Depp, as well as other rumors being addressed, can found within the entirety of the feature piece.