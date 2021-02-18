Brandon Moreno Wants April Rematch, Deiveson Figueiredo Targeting June

Brandon Moreno is ready to compete as soon as possible against Deiveson Figueiredo.

The pair competed in a Fight of the Year during their flyweight title fight in the UFC 256 headliner in December that eventually resulted in a unanimous decision draw.

Given the result and how the fight went, there was no option other than to have the rematch next. The only question is when.

For his part, Moreno is ready and is pushing for it to take place in April.

“I’ve been in the gym since the fight, training extremely hard,” Moreno told MMA Junkie. “In my conversations with my manager, Jason House, I told him that I’m ready for April, and he’s pushing the UFC hard. “But apparently, Figueiredo thinks a little differently than us. When he was cornering his brother, he looked a little chubby, so I don’t really know if April would work.”

Ismail: Figueiredo Targeting June

Moreno is right in his assumption as while Figueiredo previously called for a July rematch, hoping it could take place in Brazil, his manager Wallid Ismael revealed the plan is now for June.

“100 percent his next fight is Moreno,” Ismail told BJ Penn. “We are working on it happening in June. There is no date yet but Deiveson wants June.”

Perhaps it could headline the June pay-per-view?

Despite the draw to Moreno, Figueiredo enjoyed a spectacular 2020 that saw him go 3-0-1. He TKO’d Joseph Benavidez before submitting him in the rematch to become the flyweight champion. He submitted Alex Perez soon after that before his fight with Moreno a month later.

As for Moreno, he remains undefeated in his second stint with the UFC. The Mexican returned in 2019 where he drew with Askar Askarov after a split verdict. He would then defeat Kai Kara-France, Jussier Formiga and Brandon Royval to earn his shot at the title.