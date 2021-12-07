Muhammad Mokaev Makes UFC Debut Against Cody Durden On March 19

Muhammad Mokaev will get his wish.

The undefeated Mokaev is not only achieving his dream of fighting in the UFC, but he’s also getting an opponent he originally asked for. Mokaev not only wants to prove why he belongs in the UFC, he wants to prove why the controversial Cody Durden doesn’t.

The youngest fighter on the roster will be making his UFC debut against Durden on a UFC Fight Night event on March 19. The location being rumored is London, England, however nothing is set in stone just yet. First reported by MMA Junkie.

Cody’s Controversy

Durden will return to the Octagon with more eyes than ever. After getting his first UFC win in his last fight against Aoriqileng, Durden drewa lot of attention for himself in his post-fight comments. However, it wasn’t exactly the kind of attention he was hoping to get.

He would edge a close decision victory over Aoriqileng after 3 competitive rounds. Having some time on the mic, Durden would speak out his mind, calling out other flyweights he wanted to fight. Then, things would take a turn. Durden would claim he sent his beaten opponent back to China.

That’s where Aorqileng is from, but Durden would cancelled online for his post-fight comments, with many people labeling him as a racist. The UFC flyweight would later apologize.

More Trash Talk

Fans weren’t the only ones heated about Durden’s words. Mokaev would fire some shots at Durden for his actions last month.

I don’t like Cody Durden racist comment in his interview. Should I smash this guy for my UFC debut? @UFCEurope @ufc — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) November 20, 2021

Mokaev wouldn’t stop his campaign to fight Cody there. It was just getting started.

The two appeared to beef on social media, with Durden talking trash to the newest part of the UFC roster. After some exchanges, the flyweights will finally meet inside the Octagon to settle the score once and for all.

Ops 😁 he realised I ain’t the one to mess around with pic.twitter.com/HlekTaFn2O — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) November 26, 2021

Muhammad Mokaev looks to make a statement against the controversial Cody Durden in March. He will put on his undefeated streak on the line once again when crosses paths with the wrestler. Durden, well, let’s just say he wants to send another opponent back home.

Who You Got?