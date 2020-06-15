It’s not really a rare thing to give birth at home simply because making it to the hospital isn’t possible. Well, former UFC bantamweight champion Miesha Tate did exactly that when she had her new baby boy Daxton on the bathroom floor of her home in Singapore.

She shared a few photos of her family welcoming the newborn on Instagram and it was truly a beautiful moment for them.

This is what she wrote in the post…

“Today I became a Mother all over again! The experience was incredible, we planned a hospital birth but our son had other plans!

👶

Daxton Wylder Nuñez was born at 8:20am June 14th in our home. We welcomed our son as a family….. it was perfectly imperfect and I am over the moon!

👶

I cannot thank you enough @johnnyboymma you kept me centred, focused and helped me unexpectedly deliver our baby! I couldn’t have done it without you truly. Thank you for being my rock.

👶”

Tate expressed how very grateful she was for her husband Johnny Nunez (also a fighter), who helped deliver the baby. You can see how emotional this was for all of them as apparent by the photos.

Tate’s daughter is also thrilled to be a big sister now…

Tate received lots of congratulations from fans and fellow fighters including former MMA fighter Gina Carano, current UFC strawweight competitor Emily Whitmire, and even porn actress Kendra Lust to name a few.

Carano wrote…

“Oh my word Miesha.. 😢❤️ what a special picture.. you can feel the emotion here. You’re such a fighter in and outside of the cage.. congratulations to you and your family! ♥️”

Tate’s fighter husband Johnny Nunez also shared a happy moment on Instagram:

This new addition being baby Daxton is truly exciting for Miesha Tate and her family. She may not have given birth that way she had originally intended to, but it appeared everything went very well and that’s all that matters.

Miesha Tate retired from MMA back in November of 2016 after suffering a loss to Raquel Pennington at UFC 205. Since then she moved to Singapore where she is serving as vice president to Asian based MMA promotion One Championship.