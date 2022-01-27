Miesha Tate To Appear On ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, Premieres Feb. 2

Fighting isn’t the first thing on the 2022 calendar for Miesha Tate.

Tate On TV

The former UFC Bantamweight Champion is set to return on CBS, not ESPN+. Tate will be joining the cast of reality TV show, ‘Celebrity Big Brother’.

The trailer for the newest season would feature Tate along with some other notable names. ‘Cupcake’ will be joined by celebrities such as Todrick Hall, Teddi Mellencamp, Todd Bridges, Chris Kattan and Chris Kirk Patrick.

Don’t worry, Tate isn’t the only athlete on this season. The ex-champ will be joined by NBA champion Lamar Odom and Olympic medalist Mirai Nagasu. The selection of celebrities is interesting, to say the least.

“I will knock out my competitors,” Tate said in the trailer.

Fun fact: former UFC champion Chuck Liddell also made an appearance on the show, back in 2018.

The season will premiere on Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. ET. Episodes will be available on CBS and Paramount+.

Next Fight

After the show airs, Miesha Tate will have some other business to take care of. ‘Cupcake’ will look cut the icing in her drop to 125lbs. She will be making her flyweight debut against ‘Lucky’ Lauren Murphy on May 14th.