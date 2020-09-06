Michel Pereira (24-11) is finding his stride in the UFC after a complicated debut.

The Brazilian was matched up against Zelim Imadaev (8-3) at UFC Vegas 9 last night. Both fighters were facing a third straight loss in the UFC and had their back against the wall. Many expected Imadaev to use his past experiences and get the better of Pereira but the Brazilian had other plans in mind.

Pereira dominated Imadaev from start to finish and submitted him with a rear-naked choke, seconds away from the final bell. Pereira looked much better than in his previous outings. He was dominant on the feet but stayed true to his wild fighting style. This win could be a turning point in Pereira’s career. He could go from a fan-favorite to a solid contender in the welterweight division. He was awarded a Performance of The Night award for this fight.

Blew him a kiss then slapped him!? 🖐 🇧🇷 @UFCPereira is truly in his element tonight. #UFCVegas9 pic.twitter.com/i80f35cot5 — UFC (@ufc) September 6, 2020

Right after the fight, Pereira was interviewed by Jon Anik. The Brazilian used his time on the mic efficiently as he immediately called out Jorge Masvidal.

"I want the BMF belt. Jorge Masvidal, beware, you are next!"@UFCPereira makes an interesting callout 🗣️ #UFCVegas9 pic.twitter.com/xGPnG24aIO — UFC (@ufc) September 6, 2020

“Dana White, Sean Shelby, I want the BMF belt. Jorge Masvidal beware, you are next!”

A rather hopeful call out, as there is little chance of seeing the two men share the octagon in the near future. The latest rumors indicate that a rematch between Masvidal and Nate Diaz is in the works for January of 2021.