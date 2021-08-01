AJ McKee Ready To Face Any Featherweight In The World, Mentions Max Holloway As ‘Dream Fight’

AJ McKee truly believes he’s the best featherweight in the world.

McKee became the new Bellator featherweight champion following an impressive first-round submission victory over Patricio Pitbull at Bellator 263 last night.

As a result, the American also remained unbeaten while winning the featherweight grand prix, taking home the added bonus of a $1 million check.

Given that he is a legitimate, homegrown star, it didn’t take long for the mixed martial arts world to speculate how McKee would do against other featherweights outside the promotion.

And although his plan is to move up and capture the 155-pound belt, McKee is willing to put his new million dollar check on the line against any other featherweight.

“Being at 145 pounds isn’t the easiest,” McKee said post-fight (via MMA Junkie). “Maybe we get some superfights going but I’m pretty much done with the division at 145 pounds, so hop up to 155 pounds. He’s the best 145-pounder – was the best. I’ve pretty much been saying it. Now people are seeing it and believing it. I am the best 145-pounder in the world whether it’s UFC, ONE FC, PFL, I don’t care who it is. “I’ve got $1 million cash in my bank and I’d put it up against anybody else. I’m sure Showtime and Bellator, they’ll match it. Let’s do some superfights. Let’s get some big stuff going. Let’s change this sport, like I’ve been saying. Let’s do it. Let’s unify these belts.”

McKee Imagining Fights With UFC Featherweights

Of course, the featherweights most people would like to see McKee face are the ones in the UFC. McKee agrees as he even labeled former UFC 145-pound king Max Holloway as one of his dream fights.

“Max Holloway’s one of my dream fights,” he added. “Brian Ortega put me in a triangle when I was 19, so I gotta get that getback one day. … Volkanovski, I’ll send him back to rugby, man.”

In reality, this is never happening. Not unless McKee becomes a free agent and signs with the UFC or if one of those featherweights were to somehow join Bellator.

But they would be great fights nonetheless.