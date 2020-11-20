Bellator 253 took place last night at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. In the main eventof the evening, A.J. McKee and Darrion Caldwell prepared to battle for a spot in the Bellator Featherweight Grand Prix finals. Although he was facing a former champion, McKee was confident in his skills, and it paid off. He got the victory in style with a slick submission in the very first round.

McKee (17-0) was taken down early in the fight. Bur when Caldwell started to unleash some elbows on the ground, his head got wrapped up by McKee and he couldn’t get out. McKee then proceeded to get the body lock and apply an unusual neck crank from the full guard position. It wasn’t long before Caldwell couldn’t bear the pain and tapped to the submission.

With that finish, McKee just secured a place in the Grand Prix finals and a chance to win 1 million dollars. He then talked about the finish and what it means to him to be in this position during his post-fight interview.

“I like to put a lot of leverage” McKee said to John McCarthy, “You know me, since I was a child man it’s all about the angles. You gotta have the right angle and you can make anything work.” “That’s the beginning of the beginning. A childhood dream, I wrote myself a million dollars check and I’m looking forward to cashing that in, conquer a world title and Patricio (Freire) even if you don’t make it, I’m coming for my 50-pound title. It’s nothing personal, it’s just business.”

McKee is a true homegrown talent for Bellator. He made his professional debut with the company and has been fighting there ever since. He would prove to be a winning bet for Bellator if he wins the featherweight Grand Prix, but to do so he might have to face the champion, Patricio Freire.