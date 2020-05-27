Kamaru Usman Welcomes Conor McGregor Title Shot But Doesn’t Think He’ll Take it

Usman Is Bit Surprised At Mcgregor’s Silence

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman isn’t as timid with his words now as he once was. Ever since Kamaru became a UFC champion, he’s displayed the pedigree to back up his words. Lately, there’s been rumblings of Usman potentially facing Conor McGregor and defending his title. For the most part, those rumors have come from Usman’s manager Ali Abdelaziz. Kamaru stated that he does indeed Conor deserves a shot at the 170lb strap. However, Usman also thinks that Conor doesn’t want any smoke.

Usman has been the subject of many different matchmaking scenarios as of lately. Especially since defeating Colby Covington at UFC 245. After that, a whole new world of possible matchups opened. Fights like Jorge Masvidal, a Tyron Woodley rematch, and even McGregor have all been feasible.

Usman Speaks on Conor McGregor Potential Matchup

Recently, Usman’s manager said that the deal was on the table for Conor to sign. Kamaru agreed with that stance and spoke about a potential matchup with McGregor. But at the same time, he explained to ESPN that he doesn’t think Conor would take the fight.

"Conor's quiet now. Why is Conor quiet? Who says no to a title shot?"@USMAN84kg sees McGregor as a worthy title challenger, but is surprised by his silence 🤫 (via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/6XQpxgK2o5 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 26, 2020

“This would be history,” said Usman.” “A lot of people are trying to s**t on it and saying, oh Conor doesn’t deserve it. Okay, but the next guy that deserves the fight would be Leon Edwards, and he can’t get into the country, so what? If Conor can make this fight happen, why wouldn’t we fight Conor? He just fought at 170 and he looked great,” said Kamaru. “Cowboy Cerrone beat a lot of guys who are ranked at 170, he did very well at 170. Conor went out there and starched him… Conor went out there and got the job done in less than a minute. So, how can people sit here and say that Conor is not deserving?

Usman Explains Why Conor Should Fight for the Welterweight Title

“We are about making history here. He’s saying he’s the pound-for-pound greatest of all-time across three divisions, this is your chance to prove it, go out there and win a third belt in a third division, so why wouldn’t we make that fight? I’m going to give him the opportunity, if Conor wants it, let’s do it. But, Conor’s quiet now. Why is Conor quiet? Who says no to a title shot? I’ve never seen this in history,” he continued. “Who says no when the champ says come and get your title shot? Unless you know you have no chance in hell of winning, that this might change the landscape of your fighting career ever. That’s the only chance I can see people saying, you know what, I’m going to pass on that title shot right now.”

Making the Historic Fight

Is there a possibility that the UFC would make the fight happen? After all, history proves that the organization will do what is needed to add to Conor’s legacy. The potential to win a third belt in a third division would be very enticing to McGregor. But, will it happen? Or is the back and forth all just smoke and mirrors?