Ali Abdelaziz Calls for Kamaru Usman vs Conor McGregor for UFC Welterweight Title

Ali Abdelaziz Offers McGregor to Usman for 170lbs Title

The top managers in mixed martial arts today are able to leverage matchups that greatly benefit their fighters. Of course, that would in turn also benefit the manager himself. When people think of UFC title fights or super fights, one manager’s name comes to mind. Ali Abdelaziz. With a murky past and brash attitude, it’s no secret why fans seem to loathe Ali. In the case with his client and UFC Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, Ali has stated that his client will take on, Conor McGregor.

Usman has been the subject t many different matchmaking scenarios as of lately. Especially since defeating Colby Covington at UFC 245. After that, a whole new world of possible matches opening. Fights like Jorge Masvidal, a Tyron Woodley rematch, and even McGregor have all been possible.

Ali Speaks on Usman vs McGregor

But, Usman’s manager Ali recently tweeted that Kamaru is ready to face McGregor if Jorge Masvidal wants a Nate Diaz rematch, as he stated on social media.

It looks like #1 contender wants to fight Nate Diaz now . Good for him @TheNotoriousMMA hey you want a title shot ? Come to daddy @USMAN84kg will give you one and he promise first 2 rounds without takedowns only slaps 😂 — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) May 24, 2020

Bringing Order to the Welterweight Division

Previously, there were talks that Usman would be facing Jorge Masvidal. Both men went back and forth with one another on social media after UFC 244. But, UFC president Dana White said that their fight wasn’t set in stone. In fact, there were “interesting” alternatives in mind for “Gamebred” which were never disclosed.

Regardless, the UFC Welterweight division is stacked, yet very confusing. The roster features many top contenders. However, the division is also home to some of the sport’s largest stars. So more than likely, the money fight will happen before a top contender gets a crack at the title.

The only way to figure out the rest of the division is to see what happens at the very top. That starts with matchmaking in regards to Kamaru Usman.