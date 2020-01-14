Conor McGregor Believes he Beats Floyd Mayweather in a Rematch

McGregor wants Mayweather II Bout, Thinks He Wins

Conor McGregor chose to head into UFC 246 with a new outlook. No longer did he decide to be brash and trash talk. So long to the days where he would insult his opponent, the country they’re from, and their mental capacity. Maybe it’s because he respects his opponent Donald Cerrone so much. However, that mindset must only apply to the world of mixed martial arts. Because, when it comes to boxing, McGregor is still as brash as ever. In fact, Conor recently said that if he gets the chance to fight Floyd Mayweather again, that he would win. Furthermore, McGregor believes that he will capture a world boxing title.

McGregor Explains Mayweather Fight

Mayweather completely outclassed McGregor throughout the entire fight. It also appeared that Floyd was willing to toy with Conor until he ultimately decided to finish him in the 10th round. However, from Conor’s vantage point, the fight was a lot closer than it seemed. He spoke about it during an interview with Ariel Helwani.

“The only reason I lost that bout (against Floyd) was because I prepared for a back-footed, flee shelled style of opponent,” said Conor. “And, when the fight was like that, I was picking him apart. Then he came forward and started pressing and I wasn’t sinking into my shots like I am now.”

A Rematch and Other Boxing Options

Although it didn’t appear that way at all, it’s not surprising to see Conor have a glimpse of confidence from the previous fight. That same confidence aids in McGregor’s belief that if the pair rematch, he will win. Plus, he wants the matchup.

“I know I beat Floyd if we rematch. When we rematch, I’d like to box him. I think that would be a good rematch,” finished Conor.

McGregor finished the conversation by saying that he would also be open to taking other boxing bouts in the future besides Mayweather. He listed Manny Pacquiao as a potential opponent and even said there have been talks about the fight. Also, Conor mentioned Pauli Malignaggi who shares a long history with Conor.

Do fans want to see Conor in the squared circle again? Do they believe he has what it takes to become a world champion? Let us know in the comments below.