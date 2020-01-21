Michael Bisping Predicts McGregor vs Diaz Trilogy Bout

Bisping Believes McGregor’s Next Fight Will be Against Nate Diaz for the Trilogy

Michael Bisping believes that Conor McGregor’s next move will result in him fighting Nate Diaz. After quickly dismantling Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, pundits and fans alike wondered what would be next for Conor. UFC President Dana White has been adamant about giving McGregor a rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov. But, Conor has stated that waiting that long for the match isn’t in his plans. After the fight, names like Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal have been mentioned as potential opponents. But, for Bisping, Nate should be next in a trilogy bout.

Bisping Explains His Predictions

Bisping recently made an appearance on Ariel Helwani’s MMA show via ESPN. On the show, Bisping did was he does best these days; use keen analysis. Furthermore, he stated how he believes the welterweight division will play out. And, he laid out his plans for Conor McGregor heading into the future.

I guarantee he (Conor) fights Nate Diaz next,” said Bisping. “Masvidal and Usman are probably going to fight each other. Khabib’s going to fight Tony in April, then it’s Ramadan,” he continued. “If he beats Tony, he’s not going to fight anytime soon. And Conor already teased Diaz, and that’s good business for everybody involved. Fans want to see it, everyone makes money, so that’s what’s going to happen. That’s my prediction.”

Making McGregor vs Diaz III

Making the bout between McGregor and Diaz would make sense for business. However, it wouldn’t advance Conor in his current quest for redemption. Part of that process is getting back to the apex of the MMA world where he once reigned supreme.

Conor stated previously that he is currently fighting for his legacy and the purpose of making history. A trilogy fight with Diaz could make history is a business sense. However, it doesn’t get him any steps closer to fighting for a lightweight or welterweight title.

Are fans interested in seeing Conor fight Diaz in a trilogy fight? Or, should he remain focused on his goal to be champion once more? Let us know in the comment section.