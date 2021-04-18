Conor McGregor Blasts USADA and “Steroid User” Nate Diaz

Conor McGregor wants his respect in the world of MMA for his clean competition and not being a steroid cheat. Consequently, McGregor took to social media to take shots at USADA, as well as fighters such as Nate Diaz, who, in his opinion, have gotten away with cheating.

Conor is always vocal on social media. However, he’s particularly increased his involvement on social media platforms after a private charity donation issue with Dustin Poirier became public.

McGregor Sends Shot at USADA

Recently on Twitter, Conor took issue with USADA and their stoppage of making the results of clean fighters public to the fans.

.@JeffNovitzkyUFC how come the public isn’t told about positive tests anymore? How after the Nate Diaz steroid debacle, where he produced his own nutrition companies tainted multivitamin, was instantly cleared prior to a mega money fight, are we now in the dark on test results? — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 18, 2021

“Wow come the public isn’t told about positive tests anymore? How after the Nate Diaz steroid debacle, where he produced his own nutrition companies tainted multivitamin, was instantly cleared prior to a mega-money fight, are we now in the dark on test results?,” wrote McGregor to current Senior Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance for the UFC Jeff Novitzky.

Aiming at Nate Diaz

Subsequently, he took shots at former opponent Nate Diaz. The UFC’s “BMF” title was in jeopardy after Nate failed a drug test issued by USADA. However, Diaz’s name has been cleared upon the discovery of an all-natural vegan supplement. Nevertheless, McGregor believes that Nate was still granted the mega-money fight. Although he doesn’t think he deserved it.

“Everybody’s on steroids” – Steroid user Nathan Diaz — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 18, 2021

“Everybody’s on steroids, – steroid user Nathan Diaz,” typed Conor.

Well anyways thanks for clearing that up for me Jeff, the silence makes perfect sense. Also where is my usada over 50 clean tests completed jacket I see everyone else get?

I want to wipe my ass with it. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 18, 2021

“Well anyways thanks for clearing that up for me Jeff, the silence makes perfect sense. Also, where is my USADA over 50 clean tests completed jacket I see everyone else get? I want to wipe my a** with it,” finished Conor.

No More Mr. Nice Guy

After losing to Poirier at UFC 257, Conor vowed to go back to his old ways en route to their trilogy bout. Furthermore, he promised that his nice-guy persona would be gone and that the gloves would be taken off moving forward.

Perhaps this rant is the tip of the iceberg as McGregor returns to his old brash form.