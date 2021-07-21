(Photo) Conor McGregor Flaunts new $3.5 Million Custom Lamborghini Yacht

Conor McGregor may have lost to Dustin Poirier, but he isn’t losing in the world of finance. McGregor recently showed off his custom yacht, made courtesy of Lamborghini.

McGregor is no stranger to the Forbes list of the world’s wealthiest athletes. In 2020, McGregor was listed by Forbes as the $16th richest athlete in the world. And just last year, Conor was cited as the wealthiest athlete globally, passing Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Naomi Osaka, LeBron James, and Floyd Mayweater Jr.

Conor McGregor Flaunts New Yacht

Like Mayweather, McGregor doesn’t like to earn money; he also likes to flaunt it. From flashy Versace robes to custom timepieces, Conor wants everybody to know how rich he is. So, what better way to show the world how rich you are than you buy an expensive motor vehicle?

On Instagram, McGregor showed off his latest toy, which is a new yacht that has an estimated value of $3.5 million.

“My Lamborghini yacht is ready,” wrote Conor.

Tough Losing Streak

Maybe life isn’t so bad after all losing fights.

McGregor suffered the first knockout loss of his career at the hands of Dustin Poirier. The Irishman wasn’t able to deal with Poirier’s leg kicks and crumbled under the “Diamond’s” pressure in the second round of their second fight at UFC 257.

Subsequently, Poirier followed up his finish with another, ending the trilogy in his favor against Conor. Except for this time, Poirier checked a leg kick from McGregor, which was the catalyst that broke Conor’s leg. Because of the injury, the fight could not proceed, earning Dustin two back-to-back knockout wins over McGregor.

Enjoying Down Time

Now that Conor is sidelined with an injury expect him to continue being vocal on social media. Mainly because he can’t physically train until at least six weeks, according to himself.

We look forward to seeing whatever his next big purchase will be in his downtime.