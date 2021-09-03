 Skip to Content

Conor McGregor Responds to Well Wishes from Anderson Silva

Anderson Silva knows what it's like to break his leg, and offered words of encouragement to Conor McGregor during his recovery process

Conor McGregor has responded to the advice given to him by Anderson Silva. Usually, McGregor fires back at colleagues with a verbal lashing. But with Siva, McGregor showed the utmost respect. 

Silva Gives Advice to Conor McGregor

Usually, the conversation around McGregor by former fighters and media circulates how Conor acknowledges criticisms. However, when Silva spoke about the Irishman, he gave him advice on dealing with his leg injury. Anderson’s leg injury is well known around the MMA community as one of the most gruesome and sad injuries in the sport’s history. 

“For Conor right now, is take time and continue work and continue doing the physiotherapy, continue working upper body and stay mind outside the fight game,” Silva told Submission Radio.

“Just keep the focus on your recovery, and don’t think about you gotta fight tomorrow or in six months. Just recovery your body. Stay ready to prepare your mind for when you’re back, [so] you’re back strong, you’re back better.”

McGregor Responds to Silva

As famous as McGregor is, he still keeps his ear to the internet streets. Anytime his name is mentioned, it all gets back to him. After hearing Silva’s comments, McGregor responded respectfully to the Brazillian legend. 

“I appreciate this message greatly Anderson, thank you…since this freak injury happened to me, I’ve had very little support from my fellow colleagues. In fact quite the opposite. The claws came out,” said a thankful Conor.

While it seems like many fighters have been bashing McGregor, the actions are justified by a portion of the MMA community. After all, McGregor stated that he would kill Dustin Poirier inside the octagon during their trilogy fight, leading fans to believe that Poirier’s wife was secretly contacting Conor behind his back.

Nonetheless, it’s nice to see some positivity between fighters.

